AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. 5,274,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,304. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

