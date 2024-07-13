AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100,746. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

