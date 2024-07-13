AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

INSP traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,369. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $188.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

