AIA Group Ltd Makes New $924,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 2,202,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

