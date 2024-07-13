AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.