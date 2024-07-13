AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $365,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $246.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,979. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

