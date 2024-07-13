AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $158.16. 373,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,386. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

