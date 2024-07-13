AIA Group Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LEN traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,647. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

