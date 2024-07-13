AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 295.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.8 %

IR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

