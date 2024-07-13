AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 1,680,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.