AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $193.06. 121,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $196.02.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

