Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,783,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,715,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of A stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

