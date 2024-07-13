Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

