AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AMLLF stock remained flat at C$11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60. AEON Mall has a twelve month low of C$11.52 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

