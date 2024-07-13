AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Mall Price Performance
Shares of AMLLF stock remained flat at C$11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60. AEON Mall has a twelve month low of C$11.52 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.
AEON Mall Company Profile
