Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $181.48 and last traded at $181.92. Approximately 21,898,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,331,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

