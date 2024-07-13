ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

