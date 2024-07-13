ADENTRA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ADENTRA Stock Up 0.9 %

ADEN stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $43.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

