Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.33. The company had a trading volume of 756,712 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

