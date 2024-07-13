Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $33.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 14.8% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $77.83. 2,840,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.