Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Acme United Stock Down 1.2 %

ACU stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $55,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $55,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Acme United by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.