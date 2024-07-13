Acala Token Hits Market Cap of $63.31 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.31 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,376.44 or 1.00056387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

