abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.36. 49,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 47,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

