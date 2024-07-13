Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $173.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

