AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.06. 1,108,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,515,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 307.1% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

