AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.