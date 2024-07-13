AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.