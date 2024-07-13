ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.47

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.47 and traded as high as $56.15. ABB shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 103,230 shares traded.

ABB Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.