AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.01

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 80859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,029,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

