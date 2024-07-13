9,683 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in OneMain by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.51. 583,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,447. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

