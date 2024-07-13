85,752 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,317,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,847. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

