61,805 Shares in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Purchased by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLO stock remained flat at $25.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,644 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

