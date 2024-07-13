6,000 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 38,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

