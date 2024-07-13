6,000 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 38,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.