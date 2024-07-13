5,270 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,383,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 221,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 794,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 2,071,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

