4,662 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after acquiring an additional 884,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. 435,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,428. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.55.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

