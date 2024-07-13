3,664 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IES by 5,687.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Stock Performance

IES stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

IES Company Profile



IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

