2,767 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

