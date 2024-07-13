27,265 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. 1,535,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.