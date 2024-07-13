250,576 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 253,276 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.47. 5,028,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

