239,250 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 239,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. Atmus Filtration Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 825,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.76. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

