2,247 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

