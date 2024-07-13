21,800 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 343,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,295. The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

