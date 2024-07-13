2,092 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $24.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $855.67. 513,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,998. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $781.62 and a 200 day moving average of $703.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $876.65.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

