2,053 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $120.15. 4,003,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.