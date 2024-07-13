20,007 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

