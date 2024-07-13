1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.81

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 51481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

