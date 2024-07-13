1,956 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Snowflake by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1,050.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. 8,103,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

