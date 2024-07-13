19,283 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,002,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 482,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

