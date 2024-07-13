15,656 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Centene stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

