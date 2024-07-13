1,491 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VXF stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $174.82. 284,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,960. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

