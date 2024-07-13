137,600 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Regions Financial comprises about 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 11,522,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

