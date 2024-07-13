12,189 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.37. The company had a trading volume of 812,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

